Columbus Rhinoplasty Plastic Surgery Doctor Launches Educational Blog

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Columbus rhinoplasty plastic surgery patients have lots of questions that need answers. Facial Rhinoplasty Plastic Surgeon Columbus, Dr. Michael Sullivan has created the new blog columbusrhinoplastyblog.com to offer videos answers for Sullivan Centre and plastic surgery patients.



Dr. Sullivan has always been passionate about not only great results, but excellent patient education. When the idea arose to release a website detailing the most common and unique questions related to rhinoplasty Dr. Sullivan thought it would be the perfect tool to educate patients, or patients’ considering rhinoplasty, on their own time, in their own home.



“I believe any type of patient education is vital. I also believe the more people that can access that education the better. My hope is I can arm patients with as much information as possible so that they can make the best choice possible for them.” stated Dr. Michael Sullivan. Dr. Sullivan says he looks forward to the future and modernization of patient education through technology, and is honored to be a part of the innovation process



The website, which is formatted in video blog style, explores questions compiled over the past 20 years related to rhinoplasty surgery. During the video blogs Dr. Sullivan answers each question presented by Plastic Surgery Columbus Ohio patients concisely. Questions addressed include topics such as: rhinoplasty and sense of smell, rhinoplasty and breathing issues, glasses and rhinoplasty and more. The website also offers a form for visitors to submit new questions to Dr. Sullivan.



The Sullivan Centre Columbus Ohio plastic surgery business is a husband and wife team with a deep passion for cosmetic surgery. They are committed to educating their patients on life altering decisions like rhinoplasty. This new blog is designed to help answer the simple questions about appearance, quality of life and health that accompany this decision.



About the Sullivan Centre

Sullivan Centre is a leading surgical environment for plastic and reconstructive surgery in the Columbus, Ohio region. Dr. Michael Sullivan, M.D., and Dr. Christine Sullivan are a husband and wife team who are both board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The Sullivan Centre offers procedures form state-of-the-art skin care treatment to cosmetic surgery, and cosmetic injections to laser hair removal. The Sullivan Centre ambulatory surgical center has been licensed by the State of Ohio and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). For more information about the Sullivan Centre visit, http://columbusrhinoplastyblog.com