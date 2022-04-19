Connected Logistics Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Infosys, Cisco Systems, Orbcomm

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Connected Logistics Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Connected Logistics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

AT&T (United States), Eurotech S.P.A. (Italy), IBM Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Sap Se (Germany), Infosys Limited (India), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Orbcomm Inc. (United States), Cloud Logistics (United States)



Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/462-global-connected-logistics-market



Definition:

Connected logistics can be defined as a set of devices, joints or assembly of different technologies that are interdependent and used in key logistics processes to make it more customer-centric, increase its transparency and efficiency, that is done by sharing data, information, and facts with the supply chain partners. Connected logistics helps in redefining the schedule and speeding up the process, hence sharing Information in the business world can be done efficiently and effectively.



Market Trends:

Implementation of IoT in supply chain management (SCM) system

Rapid advancement in cloud computing

Adoption of sensor based technologies



Market Drivers:

Fast and rising adoption of IoT in various domains

Rising demands for faster operations

Technological advancement like Big data and analytics platform

Increasing number of smart cities



Market Opportunities:

Increment in count of high-tech vehicles

Revolution in mobile technologies

Requirement for logistics transparency



The Global Connected Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Device Management, Application Management, Connectivity Management), Application (Retail, Oil & Energy and Gas, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Others), Transportation Mode (Roadway, Railway, Airway, Seaway), Service (Professional Service, Consulting service, Integration and deployment, Support and maintenance, Managed Service), Software (Asset Management, Remote asset tracking, Predictive asset management and monitoring, Warehouse IoT, Warehouse management system, Warehouse control system, Building Automation system, Security, Network Management, Data Management, Streaming Analytics)



Global Connected Logistics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/462-global-connected-logistics-market



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Connected Logistics market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Connected Logistics

- -To showcase the development of the Connected Logistics market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Connected Logistics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Connected Logistics

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Connected Logistics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Buy Complete Assessment of Connected Logistics market Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=462



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Connected Logistics Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Connected Logistics market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Connected Logistics Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Connected Logistics Market Production by Region Connected Logistics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Connected Logistics Market Report:

- Connected Logistics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Connected Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Connected Logistics Market

- Connected Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Connected Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Connected Logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Device Management, Application Management, Connectivity Management,}

- Connected Logistics Market Analysis by Application {Retail, Oil & Energy and Gas, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Others,}

- Connected Logistics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Connected Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/462-global-connected-logistics-market



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Connected Logistics market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Connected Logistics near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Connected Logistics market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.



Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport