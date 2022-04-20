London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2022 -- The constructors present in the world are aiming to bring some advanced and innovative technologies in their construction operations to improve efficiency and productivity, due to which the market is gaining massive traction over the recent years. Using a variety of automated technologies, such as IoT, artificial intelligence, machine control, which automatically modifies heavy construction equipment and machineries to perfectly grade, drill or pile large areas. The advanced technologies are mainly used in the construction sector to streamline processes, increase workers safety, and reduce waste, which leads to save time and money. Therefore, the demand for Construction 4.0 is significantly rising all over the world.



Furthermore, the growing construction industry due to rapid urbanization in developing countries, along with the increasing productivity and safety with the advent of IoT on the construction site are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the survey of the International Construction Market, in 2017, the construction industry across the globe was estimated nearly 3.5% and grew to almost 3.9% in 2018. Similarly, as per the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) 2017, it is valued that construction activity in overall Europe rose by almost 2.2% in 2016 (that reached nearly USD 1,418 billion), as compared to figure of 2015, which holds almost USD 1385 billion.



Major Key Company Profiles included in Construction 4.0 Market are listed below:



-ABB Ltd.

-Advanced Opto-Mechanical Systems and Technologies Inc.

-Autodesk, Inc.

-CalAmp

-Hexagon AB

-Hilti Corp.

-Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

-Oracle Corporation

-Topcon Corp.

-Trimble Inc.



This report gives a thorough market assessment, highlighting information on various aspects, including drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to decide whether to invest in the global Construction 4.0 market. This report covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the Construction 4.0 market.



This report contains an estimate in value and volume of the market size. In order to estimate and validate the dimensions of the market, we used both top-down and bottom-up approaches. We identified market players in secondary research, and determined their market shares by primary and secondary research. All shares, splits, and disintegrations of percentages were determined by secondary sources and verified by primary sources.



Construction 4.0 Market Segmentation Overview 2022



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Construction 4.0 market. It provides a breakdown of the market according to segmentation such as type, application, region, and end-use. The study includes qualitative and quantitative analysis based on both economic and non-economic factors that impact the market.

The Construction 4.0 Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



By Solution:



-Hardware

-Software

-Services



By Technology:



-IoT

-Artificial Intelligence

-Industrial Robots

-Others



By Application:



-Asset Monitoring

-Predictive Maintenance

-Fleet Management

-Wearables

-Others



By End-User:



-Residential

-Non-residential



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction 4.0 are as follows:

-History Year: 2016-2020

-Base Year: 2021

-Estimated Year: 2022

-Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis



-North America [United States, Canada]

-Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

-Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

-Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Scenario



The competitive landscape has undergone significant changes in the past couple of years, with new product and service launches and partnerships, company expansion and acquisitions. Major companies profiled include company overviews, insights into products and services, and a SWOT analysis of each company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the market.



Primary and secondary research has been used to explore the Construction 4.0 market. Experts across the regions have been interviewed for their opinions on the market. Their responses have contributed to a competitive landscape analysis of the market. This has illuminated players' current market structure. The report also informs readers about some of the world's most important issues.



Frequently Asked Question in Construction 4.0 Market Report:



-What is the projected market value of the global Construction 4.0 market?

-What key trends are driving Construction 4.0 demand growth?

-Which region leads the global Construction 4.0 market?

-Who are the major companies in the Construction 4.0 market?

-What is the future growth rate of the Construction 4.0 market in the forecast period?



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Construction 4.0 Market, by Solution

Chapter 6. Global Construction 4.0 Market, by Technology

Chapter 7. Global Construction 4.0 Market, by Application

Chapter 8. Global Construction 4.0 Market, by End-User

Chapter 9. Global Construction 4.0 Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 11. Research Process



