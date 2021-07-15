Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Construction Accounting Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Construction Accounting Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Procore Technologies (United States), CMiC (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Sage Group plc (United Kingdom), Jonas Construction Software Inc. (Canada), Contractors Software Group Inc. (United States), Computer Guidance Corporation (United States), Spitfire Management, LLC (United States).



Scope of the Report of Construction Accounting Software

Construction accounting software is a platform that helps contractors to track financial data of the project they are engaged with, the software processes the information used for the important financial application such as accounts payable, receivables, general ledger, and other functions. It automates the management of accounting data like tracking and material billing. It is used in small medium and large size organization for easy management of accounting information.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (SMEs, Large Organization, Other), Platform (Mac, Windows), Deployment (Cloud, SaaS, Web), Features (Construction Payroll, Construction Billing, Purchasing and Subcontract Controls, Others)



Market Trends:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in the Management of Construction Accounting Software



Opportunities:

Emerging Number of Construction Projects Requires Management of Finance

Technological Upgradation in the Construction Accounting Software



Market Drivers:

Need for Automation in Managing a Large Amount of Accounting Information and Reduces Manual Work

Demand for Keeping Project, Company Expenses Separate and Tracking the Cost of Paying Workers



Challenges:

Technical Errors Like Glitches and Troubleshooting Problems



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



