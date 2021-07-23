Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Construction ERP Software Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.



Key Players in Construction ERP Software Market:

Oracle NetSuite ERP (United States), Penta Technologies, Inc. (United States), Procore Technologies (United States), Viewpoint, Inc. (United States), CMiC (Canada), Sage Group plc (United Kingdom), Epicor Software Corporation (United States), UDA Technologies (United States), Cosmo Consult (United States), Hyphen Solutions, Ltd. (United States), Corecon Technologies, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Dynamics (United States), Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, Inc. (Canada)



Definition:

The construction ERP software is an enterprise resource planning tool that caters to the construction industry, it provides the technology with an integrated system. This software is widely used by the general contractors, subcontractors, engineers, etc offering features like financial management, construction accounting, payroll, and service in one central database.



Market Drivers:

- Need for the Efficiency and Effective Project Control For Proper Construction Project Management

- Rising Number of Construction Projects



Market Trends:

- Emerging IoT and Big Data Analytics in Construction ERP Software



Market Opportunity:

- Surging Investment in Construction Industry will Boost the Construction ERP Software Industry



Global Construction ERP Software Market Segmented by: by Application (Small-medium Enterprise, Large Enterprises), Platform (PC, Mobile, Tablet), Deployment (Cloud-Based, Web-based), Features (CAD Interface, Financial Management, Payroll, Logistics and Transport, Scheduling, Others), End User (Contractors, Engineers, Field Service Firms, Others)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



