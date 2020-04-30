COVID-19 Raises Smart Transportation Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Smart Transportation Market is accounted for $59.07 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $237.143 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.



Smart transportation utilizes information technology and artificial intelligence to efficiently manage and coordinate transportation systems. Smart transportation systems have emerged to be a sustainable solution to serve traffic management issues. These solutions are applicable to both public and private transportation and are critical to economic growth.



Global Smart Transportation Market 2019 Top Leading Competitors/Manufacturer: IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc, General Electric Company, Cubic Corporation, Alstom, Thales Group, SAP, Accenture, Rockwell Collins, Huawei, Cubic, Amadeus, Indra Sistemas and Advanced Navigation and Positioning .



Transportation Modes Covered in this Smart Transportation Market are:

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Maritime



Services Covered in this Smart Transportation Market are:

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Deployment and Integration



Products Covered in this Smart Transportation Market are:

Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS)

Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)

Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIC)

Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS)

Cooperative Vehicle Systems



The global Smart Transportation and Drives market research report covers an in-depth analysis of current policies, rules, and regulations along with the chain of global manufacturing. Other than this, factors like manufacturing chain, goods, supply as well as demand for those goods along with the price structure as well as the revenue are also covered in the global Smart Transportation and Drives market research report.



Market Analysis by Geographies:

This report is classified by key Regions North America, China, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia & India with Production Development, Sales, and Regional Trade & Forecast.



