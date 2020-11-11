Craig Bracken, CEO of Covert Alert Announces Updated UI and Live Streaming Feature on Their Voice Activated Safety App

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Craig Bracken CEO of Covert Alert, a Voice Activated Safety App, is pleased to announce live streaming feature with an updated UI and a whole lot of other features. The new live streaming feature of the Cover Alert app is now available for use in emergency situations and for the first time ever on both Android and iOS devices. The safety app which is available on mass market has also announce features that improve the ability to stay safe and increase the odds of surviving attacks. The best thing about this app is that users don't have to use their hands to activate the alerts. Family and friends can simply be notified with keywords and they will be able to know what exactly is happening once the alert is sent out by the app.



Covert Alert supports iPhone and Android devices and is now available in latest version on the respective App stores. Apart from sending alerts to emergency contacts, the app also offers GPS tracking to know the exact location of the person. With just $19.99 annual fee, users can take advantage of all the latest features including the real-time audio streaming to all the emergency contacts when the alert is out. The programing team has worked very hard to revolutionize this app and make it the best and the most reliable in the safety app market. The latest UI upgrades are backed by an all-new look and feel with ultimate performance. Craig Bracken has been working alongside his team to improve the app and make it fool proof. "I wanted to provide this new feature at an affordable price, as well as bring a new look and energy to the product", said Bracken. "We are doing everything we can to make security beyond the door", Bracken further adds.



To know more visit http://www.covertalert.com/



About http://www.covertalert.com/

Covert Alert is a hands-free voice activated safety app which is developed by Lucrative Innovations, Inc. The app is now available with latest features and can be downloaded by both Android and iOS users from their respective app stores.



Media Contact



Name: Craig Bracken, Lucrative Innovations, Inc.

Address: 21 Virginia Avenue Suite 220 Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: 317-605-2889

Email: Craig@Covertalert.ai

Website: http://www.covertalert.com