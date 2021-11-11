Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Crypto Card Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Crypto Card Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Crypto Card Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

Crypto cards are the crypto debit cards which serves as the same function as regular credit or debit cards. However, instead of using just fiat currency, the user can use its crypto to pay for goods and services to vendors that accept them. In other words, it is the great way to get instant purchasing power from Bitcoin but they are not credited equal. Further, some of the service providers give the option of converting crypto into fiat instantly to use the physical card for any transaction. The users are not required a Bitcoin ATM to convert cryptocurrency into actual bank notes. With crypto debit cards, users are able to use any regular ATM to withdraw cash.



Market Trend:

Increasing Acceptance of Cryptocurrency in Real World Stores

Shift Towards the Cashless Society



Market Drivers:

Increased Investments in Cryptocurrency

Growing Adoption of Decentralized Finance



Challenges:

Lack of Consumer Awareness About the Crypto Cards



Opportunities:

Rising Popularity of Crypto Cards in Asia Pacific

Increasing Popularity of Bitcoins



The Global Crypto Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Virtual Card, Physical Card), Application (Personal, Commercial), Crypto currency type (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Others), Card type (EFTPOS, VISA, Mastercard)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



