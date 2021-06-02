Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Global Customer Behavior Analytics Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in Customer Behavior Analytics Report Include,

Adobe Systems Inc. (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), NGDATA Inc. (Belgium), Cooladata (United States), Alteryx Inc. (United States), Angoss Software Corporation (Canada), Axtria Inc. (United States), Bridgei2i Analytics Solution (India)



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.



Customer behavior analytics used to understand how a customerâ€™s act across each channel and interaction point either digital or non-digital and what influences their actions. This analytics helps companies to know their right audience and use a better way of marketing their products through various communication channels such as digital or offline. This saves a lot of time that was required in the traditional way of CSR calling. To understanding customer behavior, buying patterns, preferences, and sentiments, plays an important role in any industry. Moreover, with the growing popularity of the internet and social media, and the traditional models of understanding customer preferences the customer behavior market is facing an upsurge.



Customer Behavior Analytics Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

by Type (Customer Acquisition, Customer Engagement, Customer Retention), Application (E-commerce and Retail, Online Gaming, Application Development, Cohort Analysis, Security), Analysis Tools Type (Social Media Analytical Tools, Web Analytical Tools, Dashboard and Reporting Tools, Voice of Customer (VOC), ETL (Extract, Transform, and Load), Analytical Modules/Tools), Deployment Type (On-Premise, On Cloud), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Military and Defense, Government, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Energy and Utility), Organisation Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)



Market Trend

- Adoption of Cloud-Based Behavior Analytics Solutions

- Growing Use of Behavior Analytics in Healthcare



Market Drivers

- Growing Need to Prevent Threats Posed by Users

- Ability to Offer End to End Protection



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Customer Behavior Analytics market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Customer Behavior Analytics market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Customer Behavior Analytics market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Customer Behavior Analytics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Customer Behavior Analytics Market

The report highlights Customer Behavior Analytics market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Customer Behavior Analytics market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Customer Behavior Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Customer Behavior Analytics Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Customer Behavior Analytics Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Customer Behavior Analytics Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Customer Behavior Analytics Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Customer Behavior Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Customer Behavior Analytics Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Customer Behavior Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Customer Behavior Analytics Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Customer Behavior Analytics Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)