Data Catalog Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2027 : Microsoft, IBM, Informatica

Scope of the Report of Data Catalog

A data catalog is an organized inventory of data assets in the organization. It is a collection of metadata, combined with data management and search tools that help data analysts to find the data that they need, serves as an inventory of available data, and provides information to evaluate fitness data for intended uses. It has become the standard for metadata management in the age of big data and self-service analytics.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Software (Standalone and Integrated), Services (Professional and Managed)), Application (Dataset Searching, Dataset Evaluation, Data Access, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-Based), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Defense, Telecom and IT, Others (Transportation, and Oil and Gas))



Market Trends:

Use of Data Catalog for Data Governance



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of BI Tools, Cloud, and Big Data Analytics

Increasing Investments in AI-Enabled Data Catalog Solution



Market Drivers:

Growth in Adoption of Big Data and Self-Service Analytics

Improved Data Efficiency and Reduced Risk of Error



Challenges:

Lack of Standardization in Data Management



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



