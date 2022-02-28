London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2022 -- The Data Center Cooling Systems Market Report, which assesses market trends, estimates revenue, and forecasts market opportunities for all segments covered by the research scope. It uses historical data to estimate revenue. This research looks at market trends, leading companies, supply chain trends, technological advancements, key breakthroughs, and future strategies.



Data Center Cooling Systems market data was collected using resources including company interviews, trade journal articles, industry associations, media reports, and secondary research.



Listed Key Players in Data Center Cooling Systems Market are:



-Emerson Network Power

-APC

-Rittal Corporation

-Airedale International

-Degree Controls Inc

-Schneider Electric

-Equinix

-Cloud Dynamics Inc

-KyotoCooling BV

-Siemon

-3M Corp

-Siemens

-Coolcentric

-Latisys

-AST Modular

-Wakefield-Vette Inc

-Mitsubishi Electric

-Raritan Inc

-General Air Products



The United States Data Center Cooling Systems market is expected at value of US$ million in 2021 and grow at approximately % CAGR during review period. China constitutes a % market for the global Data Center Cooling Systems market, reaching US$ million by the year 2028. As for the Europe Data Center Cooling Systems landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period. In APAC, the growth rates of other notable markets (Japan and South Korea) are projected to be at % and % respectively for the next 5-year period.



Data Center Cooling Systems Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



The Data Center Cooling Systems market segment analysis will be discussed in order to determine how the various segments that make up the market will impact it in the next several years. The study also takes a look at all market classifications and sub-segments, including the overall market, in order to get an idea of its true potential.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Segmentation by type:

-Air-Cooled Precision Air Conditioning

-Centrifugal Water Cooled Air Conditioning System



Segmentation by application:

-Large Data Center

-Other



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Cooling Systems are as follows:

-History Year: 2016-2020

-Base Year: 2020

-Estimated Year: 2021

-Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



-North America [United States, Canada]

-Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

-Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

-Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Outlook of Data Center Cooling Systems Market



The research includes current business profiles, gross margins, selling price, sales income, sales volume, product specs with images, and contact information for each of the market's top competitors. A descriptive section in the report's conclusion highlights the feasibility of new projects that may succeed in the global market in the near future, as well as the overall scope of the global market in terms of investment feasibility in different segments of the Data Center Cooling Systems market.



Key Highlights of the Data Center Cooling Systems Market Report



-COVID-19's impact on business operations and revenue generation in the target market.

-An in-depth examination of the competitive environment in the market, as well as detailed information on individual vendors.

-Accurate future trend projections, as well as discernible changes in consumer behavior.

-Extensive information on the factors driving market growth in the coming years.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1 Scope of the Report



2 Executive Summary



3 Data Center Cooling Systems Market Size by Player



4 Data Center Cooling Systems by Regions



5 Americas



6 APAC



7 Europe



8 Middle East & Africa



9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends



10 Global Data Center Cooling Systems Market Forecast



11 Key Players Analysis



Continued….



