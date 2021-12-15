Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2021 -- Data Discovery Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Data Discovery industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Data Discovery producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Data Discovery Market covering extremely significant parameters.



QlikTech International AB (United States),Tableau Software (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany),SAS Institute (United States),Cloudera (United States),Birst (United States),Datawatch Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Datameer (United States),Clearstory Data (United States),MicroStrategy Inc. (United States),Logi Analytics (United States),ClearStory Data (United States),TIBCO Software Inc. (United States)



Brief Summary of Data Discovery:

Data discovery is the process of obtaining actionable information by finding patterns in data from multiple sources with interactive visual analysis. The increasing number of data day-by-day has created concern among organizations to use them for business profit. However, traditional data discovery methods have now become obsolete as they are time consuming. The need to have real-time analytic has upsurge the demand for data discovery. The organizations are realizing the advantages of data analysis and are using them as a central focus part in their operations. The low-cost cloud model has majorly driven the demand for data discovery in small & medium enterprises.



Market Trends:

- Trend For Self-Service Business Intelligence Tools



Market Drivers:

- Need for Insights Generation from Multi-Structured Data Sources

- Adoption of Big Data Technology

- Demand for Data Analysis Services

Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Machine Learning Leading To Increase In Data Generation

- High Adoption Rate In Small & Medium Enterprises

- Growing Popularity For Data Driven Decision-Making

The Global Data Discovery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Risk Management, Customer Experience Management, Social Network Analytics, Cost Optimization, Supply Chain Management and Procurement, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Assets Management, Others), Components (Software, Service {Managed Service, Professional Service}), Industry (BFSI, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Other), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Type (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME))



Regions Covered in the Data Discovery Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



