Decor Abstract Art Offers Free Shipping With All New Orders

Carrum, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Décor Abstract, located in Victoria Australia, is an online store of the artwork of Artist Gabriela Azar Schreiner who has her studio in Carrum. All the paintings for sale are original abstract art that can be combined to match with any interior design theme.



Schreiner studied at the prestigious University of Buenos Aires before immigrating to Melbourne Australia. The artist's studio is located in Carrum a suburb in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 33 km southeast from Melbourne's central business district.



Her abstract decorative artwork can bring a new life and energy to an incredible range of settings from corporate offices, real estate showcases, cafes restaurants, houses and apartments. Ideal when you have a very limited budget, but desire to have tasteful design in your bedroom, living room or dining area.



Schreiner loves to work in collaboration with interior designers, where her unique artwork fills many empty wall spaces with colour, texture, and mood for unfolding drama that will soon occur with human activity. The artist is one of Australia’s leading providers of affordable, custom designed and modern artwork. Outstanding and eye-catching, Schreiner’s artwork is both a fine and decorative addition to any interior space.



All artworks are painted by me, Gabriela S. Azar Schreiner. Gabriela S. Azar Schreiner ABN: 12 768 329 537



Custom artwork is available - Please email me with any requests.



info@decorabstractart.com.au

http://www.DecorAbstractArt.com