London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2022 -- Digital commerce platform includes buying and selling of raw material, products, services or any kind of goods and services through an electronic medium by the consumer, retailer, and business. Before the COVID-19 pandemic digital commerce platform include strong and steady growth of internet users and rising awareness related to online shopping, increasing online launching of products, low price due to bulk purchase and so on, but after COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and staying home is further expected to push the consumers towards online shopping. Since the pandemic's onset, global digital commerce sales figures have raised. The trend of online buying is expected to outlive the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer are more convenient to make online purchases and greater access to internet devices.



Moreover, With 2.71 billion smartphone users globally, content consumption across media channels, devices and demographics are on the rise, even according to Open Society Foundations, the United Kingdom has one of the highest levels of digital television uptake in Europe and it is witnessing more customer-focused options in the digital market. However, raising privacy concerns and flip cyber security issues impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. . Moreover, to fuels the growth of the e-commerce platform market there are options such as ease of doing business, low financial costs, wider variety, and e-cart etc. are there.



Major Key Company Profiles included in Digital Commerce Platform Market are listed below:

-3dcart

-Adobe

-Big Cartel, LLC

-Kibo Software, Inc.

-PrestaShop

-Salesforce

-Shopify Inc.

-Squarespace

-Volusion, LLC

-WooCommerce



This report gives a thorough market assessment, highlighting information on various aspects, including drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to decide whether to invest in the global Digital Commerce Platform market. This report covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the Digital Commerce Platform market.



This report contains an estimate in value and volume of the market size. In order to estimate and validate the dimensions of the market, we used both top-down and bottom-up approaches. We identified market players in secondary research, and determined their market shares by primary and secondary research. All shares, splits, and disintegrations of percentages were determined by secondary sources and verified by primary sources.



Digital Commerce Platform Market Segmentation Overview 2022



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Digital Commerce Platform market. It provides a breakdown of the market according to segmentation such as type, application, region, and end-use. The study includes qualitative and quantitative analysis based on both economic and non-economic factors that impact the market.



The Digital Commerce Platform Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



By Type:



-Cloud-based

-On-premises



By Business Model:



-B2BB2C

-Marketplace

-Others



By Enterprise Size:



-Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

-Large Enterprises



By Industry Vertical:



-Travel and Tourism

-Home Furnishings

-Electrical and Electronics

-Textile and Apparels

-Others



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Commerce Platform are as follows:

-History Year: 2016-2020

-Base Year: 2021

-Estimated Year: 2022

-Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis



-North America [United States, Canada]

-Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

-Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

-Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Scenario



The competitive landscape has undergone significant changes in the past couple of years, with new product and service launches and partnerships, company expansion and acquisitions. Major companies profiled include company overviews, insights into products and services, and a SWOT analysis of each company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the market.



Primary and secondary research has been used to explore the Digital Commerce Platform market. Experts across the regions have been interviewed for their opinions on the market. Their responses have contributed to a competitive landscape analysis of the market. This has illuminated players' current market structure. The report also informs readers about some of the world's most important issues.



Frequently Asked Question in Digital Commerce Platform Market Report:



-What is the projected market value of the global digital commerce platform market?

-What key trends are driving digital commerce platform demand growth?

-Which region leads the global digital commerce platform market?

-Who are the major companies in the digital commerce platform market?

-What is the future growth rate of the digital commerce platform market in the forecast period?



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Market, by Business Model

Chapter 7. Global Market, by Enterprise Size

Chapter 8. Global Market, by Industry Vertical

Chapter 9. Global Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 11. Research Process



