Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 93.20 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is remarkably being driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage the rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives and any other aerial threats, higher investment in the military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological development in the laser-based target focused weapons.



The global market landscape of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.



Download our new Sample PDF: "Strategic thinking: how can data help to navigate the way ahead in 2020?" https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/245



The competitive landscape of the directed energy weapons market is highly competitive and consolidated, comprising a large number of start-ups, medium firms, and large corporations. The augmenting need for technological advancements and the vast portfolio of the products offered by the market is forecasted to create lucrative opportunities for the future.



Prominent players in the industry are The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, The Raytheon Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc., Thales Group, and Lockheed Martin, among others.



Type of Weapons Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Laser

Fiber Laser

Free Electron Laser

Solid-state Laser

Chemical Laser

High-Power Microwave (HPM)

High-Power Sonic (HPS)

Particle Beam



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Defense

Homeland Security



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Gun Shot



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Lethal

Non-lethal



Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW



Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 Meters



Ask For Sample Copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/245



Create an everlasting reputation:



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Directed Energy Weapons market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Directed Energy Weapons industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Directed Energy Weapons market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Directed Energy Weapons market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Directed Energy Weapons market?



Browse Detailed Research report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on homeland security



4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries



4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage the rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market By Type of Weapons Systems Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



5.1. Type of Weapons Systems Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Laser



5.1.1.1. Fiber Laser



5.1.1.2. Free Electron Laser



5.1.1.3. Solid-state Laser



5.1.1.4. Chemical Laser



5.1.2. High-Power Microwave (HPM)



5.1.3. High-Power Sonic (HPS)



5.1.4. Particle Beam



Continue…!



Quick Buy--- Directed Energy Weapons Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/245

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs