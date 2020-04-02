Drug-Device Combination Products Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Forecast to 2025 - Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Drug-device combination products comprise of two or more regulated components, which work in coordination. These components involve a medical device, which is used to administer a therapeutic drug in the patient's body. The drug-device combination products can be single products comprising of several components or products packed separately, intended for use with a specialized counterpart. The therapeutic drugs used along with the specific device are either mixed physically or chemically to obtain a resulting mixture for the final use. Currently, the best-known example of a drug-device combination product is the drug-eluting stents that are scaffolds coated with a therapeutic drug to prevent the growth of tissue scars in an artery.



The global drug-device combination products market was valued at $81,374 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $139,193 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory problems, and cancer, drive the growth of the global drug-device combination products market. Further, rise in geriatric population, technological advancements in drug-device combination product, and surge in home-based healthcare market are the other factors that boost the market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations for the approval of combination devices and post-complications and errors lead to numerous product recalls that hinder the growth of the global market. On the contrary, rise in healthcare infrastructure and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as lucrative opportunities for market expansion.



Major Key Players of the Drug-Device Combination Products Market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Baxter International, Inc.



The global drug-device combination products market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into the drug-eluting stent, infusion pump, photodynamic therapy, antimicrobial wound dressing, prefilled syringe, drug-eluting balloon, nebulizer, inhaler, transdermal delivery system, and other products. Drug-eluting stents are further sub-segmented into the coronary drug-eluting stent and peripheral drug-eluting stent. The infusion pumps segment is further divided into implantable infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, patient-controlled analgesia pumps, and ambulatory infusion pumps. Similarly, prefilled syringes are further categorized into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes. The drug-eluting balloons segment is bifurcated into coronary drug-eluting balloons and peripheral drug-eluting balloons. The inhalers segment is further segmented into drug powder inhalers (DPIs), metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), and soft mist inhalers (SMIs). Lastly, transdermal delivery systems segment is divided into passive delivery systems and active delivery systems.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Drug-Device Combination Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Drug-Device Combination Products market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Drug-Device Combination Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Drug-Device Combination Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Drug-Device Combination Products industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



