New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The surge in deaths by medical errors and increase in the abuse of controlled substances are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 930.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.



The global E-Prescribing market is forecast to reach USD 4.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. E-Prescription is gaining traction with the growing adoption of the latest technology in the healthcare sector. It offers an extensive range of applications and provides a comprehensive form of medical data, ensures security checks, and complete privacy of the patient information.



The standalone system is a separate agency that prescribes medications to patients. Such implementations are cheaper and simpler to build than advanced systems. That being said, not all programmes and features can be included in an e-prescribing module that is connected to an EMR. The standalone system is increasingly being replaced by an automated system that is more powerful and reliable. Another explanation for the change was the availability of the patient's past records. The standalone system does not include the patient's historical records, and sometimes follow-up prescription will not be sufficient.



Some of the key players operating in the E-Prescribing market are Cerner Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., EPIC Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., Relayhealth Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC. Henry Schein, Inc., and Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., among others.



Market Drivers



The simplicity with which the cloud solution is deployed on the markets is driving demand for the software. Athenahealth, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, and Allscripts are among some of the health IT firms providing cloud-based applications to customers.



Major healthcare organisations and networks, with a large volume of records, can pay high-cost upfront, as well as retain servers. For them, on-site solutions are much more effective. Growing demand for data protection and sharing and digitization spending would further fuel business growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest



· The services segment is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period owing to the high cost incurred in updating the e-prescribing system regularly and the need for regular support and maintenance in everyday work to ensure efficient functioning of the system.

· The integrated EHR has several advantages such as clinical lab notes, results and orders, and a wide range of clinical decision support that standalone system does not offer. The increasing initiatives taken by the government to implement integrated EHR across several hospitals are another significant driving factor.

· On-premises e-prescribing solution involves hosting the software on in-house servers that are implemented and maintained by an organization, while the web-based or cloud-based is the online implementation of the software in the cloud where users get to it via the internet. The on-premises segment is estimated to witness sluggish growth as compared to a web-based solution.

· North America held the largest market share on account of the high adoption rate of the advanced and latest technology in the region and also support from the government. One such initiative taken by the government in the region is the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) for the advancement of the Healthcare IT and the HITECH Act.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global E-Prescribing market on the basis of product, type, delivery mode, end-user, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Solution

o Integrated Solutions

o Standalone Solutions

- Services

o Support and Maintenance Services

o Implementation Services

o Network Services

o Training and Education Services



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Handheld Device

- Computer-Based Devices



Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Web and Cloud-based Solutions

- On-premises Solutions



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Hospitals

- Pharmacies

- Office-Based Physicians



Regional Outlook



The North American area has generated interest in the implementation of automated e-prescription programmes due to a growth in the adoption of innovative medical tech products. With an uptick in individuals geared towards patient-centered solutions, e-prescribing allows doctors to provide exemplary experience without having to go to the facility in cases of non-emergence. In addition, outpatient treatment institutions have now embraced fast-track industry solutions as a result of favourable government policies for public safety.



The regional analysis covers the following regions of the key geographies of the E-Prescribing market:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



