Edmonton Institution Inmate Singled out for Speaking to Media About COVID-19, Friend Says

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- An inmate at the federal Institution has been singled out by staff and his phone usage rights temporarily revoked after he spoke to the media about conditions inside the maximum-security prison during the pandemic.



Jonathan Henry of Edmonton, AKA "J-Rock", 32, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for drugs and weapons-related offences. He is scheduled to apply for parole in May.



In a story published by CBC News last Monday, Henry relayed his worries about the virus that's currently spreading around the world.



"I have chronic asthma," Henry said. "I take medication for high blood pressure, so I'm more susceptible to catching whatever this thing is."



Due to his previous involvement as a police informant Henry is held in what is known as "PC" or protective custody. "There's nothing "protective" about where I live. The virus does not discriminate", he said. Henry also complained about the reaction from some prison staff to the pandemic.



"They think it's a big joke," he said. "You'll ask for something like a request form and he'll pretend to sneeze on the request form. Like, it isn't funny to me."



Henry's wife said that inside the jails protected walls, there was an obvious reaction to the news that her husband had shared with the media.



"Apparently the guards had a meeting about him that morning," Deanna Aquin said. "I think somebody might have heard it on the radio. So they called a meeting and talked about him that morning and they decided then that they would be suspending his [phone] card for 45 days."



The prison is on lockdown as is the rest of the world due to COVID-19, so phone calls are a lifeline to those who have no other means to communicate with family outside.



"I'm very upset about it," Deanna Aquin said. "I mean, this is a global pandemic that is happening right now. And for them to just cut it off for 45 days when that's the only way for me and the kids to be able to speak to him. It's very concerning to me."



About ThereEdmonton.ca

ThereEdmonton.ca is your source for all of the best things happening in YEG! Like us for news, giveaways, deals & more! We'll keep you in the "know" when it comes to what's happening in our community. www.thereedmonton.ca