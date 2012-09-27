Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Energy-efficient Lighting Market in Europe to 2020 LEDs Emerge as Key Growth Sector due to Price Discounting and Phosphor Shortages Restricting CFL Production. The report gives an in-depth analysis of the Energy Efficient Lighting Market in Europe, with forecast until 2020. The research analyzes the market volume of the energy-efficient lighting market in 8 major countries (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg). It provides a detailed analysis of four major lighting technologies such as Compact Fluorescent Lamps, Halogen Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps and Light Emitting Diode Lamps.



The report also provides market volume during 2005-2020, market share by application, comparative analysis, technology analysis and information about key players for all major lighting technology. It also covers porters five forces analysis and key drivers and restraints impacting the market.



This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



Scope



- Energy efficient lighting market in Europe from 2005-2020, for four major technologies such as halogen lamp, CFL, HID lamp and LED lamp.



- Details analysis of markets of sub regions (Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Western Eastern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe.



- Detailed analysis of markets of 8 major markets in European regions: Germany, The United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.



- Historical and forecast data for energy efficient lighting markets volume from 2005-2020 and share by application for 2011.



- Key drivers and restraints impacting the Europe energy efficient lighting market.



- Porters five forces analysis and technology analysis of major lighting technologies in Europe.



- Comparative analysis of major lighting technologies, on the basis of general features, life spans and cost of ownership.



- Regulatory framework for lighting industry in Europe.



- Analysis of key players.



Reasons to buy



- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and forecast data and detailed growth opportunities analysis.



- Identify key growth markets for energy efficient lighting in Europe from validated, country-level data and analysis.



- Position yourself to take maximum advantage of the markets growth potential.



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends that are driving the lighting market in Europe.



- Make more informed business decisions based on insights and in-depth analysis of market landscapes and the factors shaping them.



- Understand the drivers and restraints shaping the current and potential future markets



