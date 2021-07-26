Engagement Ring Market Analysis, Top Players, Demand, Industry Challenges and Opportunities to 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Engagement Ring Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Engagement Ring market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



An engagement ring is popular in western culture signifying that the person wearing it is engaged to be married. It represents a formal agreement to future marriage. In Western countries, engagement rings are worn mostly by women, and rings can feature diamonds or can be made of gold, silver and platinum. There are couples that choose to customize their engagement rings to infuse personal symbolism. For example, many engagement rings will include Celtic designs or engraved words, some couples also choose birthstone engagement rings as opposed to the traditional diamond.



Cartier International SNC (France),Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (United States),CrownRing (Canada),David Yurman Enterprises LLC (United States),H.Samuel (United Kingdom),Harry Winston, Inc. (United States),Louis Vuitton (France),Pandora A/S (Denmark),Robbins Bros. Jewelry, Inc. (United States),Swarovski AG (Austria),Tiffany & Co (United States)



Pattern (Antique, Traditional, Modern, Customized), Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Stores, Brand Stores, Others), End-User (Men, Women), Material Type (Platinum, Gold, Diamond, Silver)



Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Aesthetically Appealing Engagement Ring

Increasing Demand for Traditional and Customized Engagement Jewelry

Rising Customer Inclination towards Studded Jewelry



Market Drivers:

Growth in the Spending on Wedding Jewelry by the Low and Middle-Income Families

Rising Population of Fashion Admirers



Challenges:

Maintaining the Value of Unsold Wedding Jewelry

Growing Dominance of Local Market Players



Opportunities:

Introduction of Innovative Engagement Ring

Manufacturers Are Focusing on Couple Rings



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Engagement Ring Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Engagement Ring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Engagement Ring Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Engagement Ring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Engagement Ring Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Engagement Ring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Engagement Ring market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Engagement Ring various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Engagement Ring.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



