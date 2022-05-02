London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- Intelligencemarketreport.com adds new market report on "Global Enterprise Networking Market Report 2022-2028" to its research database.



Enterprise networking infrastructure is an IT system that refers to the virtual, physical and logical design of the network that provides connectivity among users, devices and applications. It transfers data between users and desktops using routers, switches and wireless access points. The drivers include increase in demand for high connectivity by enterprises and rise in need for efficient wireless networking. Companies these days require reliable and secure network for communicating among enterprises. The enterprise network allows to connect all the sites of organization with each other through a local area network. But lack of technical expertise and risk of security hinders the growth of the industry. Also, complexity in changing the system of large enterprises having large number of connected devices is a major restraining factor. Furthermore, internet of things (IoT) is expected to provide opportunities to the sector, providing various features such as high optimization in addition to security operation (SecOps) and network operations (NetOps) for better connectivity within organization.



-Arista Networks, Inc.

-Broadcom

-Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.

-Cisco Systems, Inc.

-Dell Technologies

-Extreme Networks

-F5 Networks, Inc.

-FireEye Inc.

-Fortinet, Inc.

-Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



Segment By Component:

-Product

-Services



Segment By Deployment Model:

-On-Premises

-Cloud



Segment By Organization Size:

-Large Enterprises

-Small & Medium-sized Enterprise



Segment By End-user:

-Retail

-BFSI

-IT & Telecom

-Media & Entertainment

-Education

-Government

-Energy & Utilities Automotive

-Healthcare

-Technology



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market, by Component

Chapter 6. Global Market, by Deployment Model

Chapter 7. Global Market, by Organization Size

Chapter 8. Global Market, by End User

Chapter 9. Global Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 11. Research Process



