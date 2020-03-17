Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- The Europe urinary drainage bags market will grow considerably due to the wide product offerings and ease of use associated with urinary drainage bags. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size", Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Leg Bags and Large Capacity Bags), By Capacity (0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml), By Number of Chambers (Single Chamber, 2 Chamber, 3 Chamber), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at USD 469.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 666.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.



Key Players Operating in The Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Cardinal Health

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

Braun Melsungen AG

Clinisupplies Ltd.

Hollister Incorporated

Flexicare Medical Limited

MANFRED SAUER GMBH



Leg Bag Segment to Witness the Highest Growth



The report highlights a few of the leading product types that have witnessed a huge demand across several industries. Among all product types, the leg bags segmented accounted for a dominating market share in 2018.

The convenience associated with the usage of this product and the product variations have contributed to the increasing demand for the products from end users across the world. The leg bags segmented is projected to witness at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.



