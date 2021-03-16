New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Facial Implants market was valued at USD2.04 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.55 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Facial implants are used to enhance certain features of the face. They are specially formed solid materials compatible with human tissues, designed to enhance or augment the physical structure of the face. It is a type of cosmetic surgery. The implants are done once the head and the skull of an individual has reached its maturity. The intended result from this procedure is to enhance the facial features and create a balanced appearance on the face. However, the rising expenditure on healthcare has become a concern for a large number of population. This restricts them from further increasing their expenditure by opting facial implants for aesthetic purposes. The gradually rising awareness about the advantages of facial implants has been a major factor in propelling the demand for this market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1745



Further key findings from the report suggest



Implants can augment any area of the face. However, the most commonly done implants are those of the cheeks, chin and jaw. Some of the most commonly opted facial implants include face lift surgery, lip lift surgery, eyelids surgery etc.



Unlike dermal filler, facial implants are a long term solution. The use of dermal fillers can be a great way to add volume, but have the drawback of requiring ongoing treatments.



The increasing demand for aesthetics has been the major driving factor for this market. With the rising importance towards personal appearance, there is great scope for this industry.



Unrealistic expectations of the people often leave them disappointed and thus, this poses to be a major challenge for the market. In addition to this, in several cases there tend to be surgical complications such as excessive bleeding, blood clots etc. Such complication often discourage people from opting for facial implants.



Polymers dominate the market and account for the largest share of the market. This is due to their versatility of application and its increased usage in correction and reconstruction of deformities and trauma. Among the polymers, Silicone dominates the market. The region is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9%.



Among the types of facial implants, chin implants have acquired the highest market share.



In case of end use, hospitals dominate the market with a share of 68.5%. This is due to the varied facilities available. They are seen to grow at a rate of 7%. Similarly, with the rising number of cases of facial trauma, there has been a rise in the demand for trauma centers. Trauma centers are expected to register a CAGR 9.4%.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Facial Implants market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Facial Implants market are listed below:



Stryker Corp., Zimmer-Biomet Inc., DePuy Synthes, Hanson Medical, Inc., Implantec Inc. and Medartis AG.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Chin Implants



Cheek Implants



Jaw Implants



Paranasal Implants



Others



Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Polymer



Ceramic



Biologicals



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Trauma Centers



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1745



Radical Features of the Facial Implants Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Facial Implants market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Facial Implants industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising importance of aesthetics



Chapter 4. Facial Implants Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Facial Implants Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Facial Implants Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Facial Implants Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. High cases of sports related facial injuries



4.4.1.2. Rising awareness



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. High Costs



4.4.2.2. Surgical Complications



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Facial Implants Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's



4.8. Facial Implants PESTEL Analysis



Continued…



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1745



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Next Generation Sequencing Market Size



Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Share



Fluorochemicals Market Growth



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.