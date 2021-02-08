Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- The global femtech market size was valued at USD 18.75 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 60.01 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6% through the forecast period. Femtech, also known as Female Technology, is a type of software that utilizes technology to focus on women's health. This sector often involves period tracking apps, fertility-related issues, and several others. The term was first coined by the founder of the period and fertility tracker app Clue, Ida Tin. The sector has recently gained importance due to the growing number of startups joining the Femtech market.



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Femtech market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Femtech industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Femtech industry.



Key participants include Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSono Health, Totohealth, Minerva, Nuvo, Elvie, and BioWink, among others.



Regional Analysis

North America is projected to exhibit substantial growth in the regional market during the forecast period owing to a rise in the prevalence of women-related diseases and greater awareness regarding the solutions in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to observe considerable growth of the regional market over the forecast period. The increased vulnerability of women to various infections and diseases due to lack of proper healthcare and escalating population pool in the region is projected to be a major driving factor for the market.



The study segments the complete Femtech market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Femtech market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Femtech market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Femtech market growth worldwide?



The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Femtech market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.



Femtech Market Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Software

Services



Femtech Market End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct-to-Consumer

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers



Femtech Market Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare

General Healthcare & Wellness

Others



It will not be wrong to say that the Femtech market report talks about customer experience that matters to every business owner planning to leverage the strategic insights for their brand growth. The case studies included in the study further demonstrate how recent innovation, mergers or acquisitions, new launches, research and development etc. have enables prominent leaders to curb toughest issues related to production volumes, demand and supply, supply chain management and more.



Femtech Market Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Femtech market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Femtech market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Femtech market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Femtech market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Femtech market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Femtech market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Study aims at providing data about key category dynamics such as user awareness and a buyer's purchase intent, as well as tries to list down the relative influence of certain trends on the demand for a certain product or service.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Femtech Market Definition

1.2. Femtech Market Research Scope

1.3. Femtech Market Methodology

1.4. Femtech Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Femtech Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Femtech Market By Technique Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Femtech Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Femtech Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Femtech Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Continued…