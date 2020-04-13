Ferrochromium Alloys Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2025 - Afarak, ENRC, GLENCORE, Tata Steel

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Ferrochrome and chrome industries have been suffering from continued low demand since last few years. This has created price disadvantage for most suppliers. The recent regulation measures in aluminum and steel industries have created additional uncertainty in development of various end-use markets for ferrochrome alloys. In South Africa, the traditional stronghold with 80% of global chrome ore reserves, manufacturers of ferroalloys are facing a few challenges due to the power shortage. Ecological trends and antidumping regulations enacted in 2018 have negatively affected the ferroalloys market in China. These factors are expected to restrain the global ferrochrome alloys market during the forecast period.



The global Ferrochrome Alloy Market was million US$ in 2018 and is expected to million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2025.



Based on grade, the global ferrochromium alloys market can be divided into high carbon, medium carbon, low carbon, and micro-carbon. Based on end-use industry, the market can be divided into metallurgical, refractories & foundry, and chemical. The metallurgical segment can be further segmented to stainless steel production, carbon steel production, and production of non-ferrous alloys. High carbon ferrochrome, commonly designated as charge chrome, remains the most widely used chromium addition in the production of stainless and alloy steels. The steel industry has developed a large number of specialty compositions to meet the needs of various applications. For instance, low carbon ferrochrome can be supplied in a range of carbon grades from 0.010% minimum to 0.25% maximum.



Segment by Key players:

- Afarak

- ENRC

- GLENCORE

- Tata Steel

- Samancor

- Hernic Ferrochrome

- Fondel Corporation

- Tharisa

- Westbrook Resources

- ICT Group

- Sinosteel

- Rohit Ferro Tech

- Tennant Metallurgical Group

- Ferro Alloys Corporation

- ZIMASCO

- ZimAlloys

- Maranatha Ferrochrome

- Oliken Ferroalloys

- Vargon Alloys

- Indsil



Segment by Type:

- High Carbon Ferrochrome

- Medium Carbon Ferrochrome

- Low Carbon Ferrochrome

- Micro-Carbon Ferro Chrome



Segment by Application:

- Steel Industry

- Smelting Industry

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



