Fintech Blockchain Market to See Booming Growth : AlphaPoint, Applied Blockchain, RecordsKeeper

Abra (United States), AlphaPoint (United States), Applied Blockchain (United Kingdom), Auxesis Group (India), AWS (United States), Bitfury (Netherlands), BTL Group (Canada), Coinbase (United States), Earthport (United Kingdom), Factom (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), RecordsKeeper (Spain), Ripple (United States), Symbiont (United States)



The global fintech blockchain market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The increasing demand for faster banking transactions, rise in compatibility of the financial ecosystem, and reducing overall cost of the ownerships are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



by Type (Middleware Providers, Application & Solution Providers, Infrastructure & Protocol Providers), Application (Exchanges & Remittance, Smart Contract, Payments Management, Clearing & Settlement, Compliance Management/KYC, Identity Management), Enterprise SIze (SMEs, Large Enterprises), End Use (Banking, Non-Banking Financial Services, Insurance)



- Rise in Adoption of Advanced Technologies in the Banking Industry



- Increasing Demand for Faster Banking Transactions

- Rise in Compatibility of the Financial Ecosystem

- Rising Demand for Efficient & Effective Compliance Management



- Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



