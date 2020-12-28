FlexPro Meals Reveals Esports & Streamer Sponsorships for 2021

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- For some, gaming is just a hobby. But for others, it's more than that — it's their whole livelihood. Whether it's livestreaming or e-sports, the prolific rise of gaming as a career is undeniable. And while some perceive gaming for a living as "easy," this could not be further from the truth. For many, reaching the top in their careers as content creators, e-sports stars, or live streamers often requires long hours hunkered at the computer, focusing not only on playing well , but communicating with teammates or fans. Essentially, the career gamer exercises constant mental focus, which can be as demanding as physical athletics. And like any physical athlete can attest to, the key to sustaining good performance lies in good nutrition. While the largest sponsors in gaming often push energy drinks and quick snacks as essential "gamer fuel," FlexPro Meals wants to change the narrative into something more sustainable for gamers in the long-run.



Started in 2013 by Nathan Corn, FlexPro Meals was founded on the idea that optimal nutrition, food and convenience could go hand in hand. To do this, FlexPro focuses on making its customers' experience as simple as possible. First, interested customers go onto FlexPro's website to choose their meal plan. They can then choose from a wide variety of recipes from the savory Garlic Chicken Alfredo to the spiced Jerk Chicken to Keto recipes and even protein-packed sweets. Once the meals have been selected, FlexPro then prepares each meal at its facility in Kansas City, Missouri before flash freezing it and sending it on via next-day shipping . Meals only need two to three minutes in the microwave, and each comes with a clear label showing its ingredients and calories.



Beyond serving a great product, FlexPro hopes to persuade customers to make simple yet lasting lifestyle changes for better quality of life. FlexPro sees this same need in the gaming industry, where nutrition often takes a back seat to constant grinds and hectic practice sessions. Ultimately, FlexPro hopes to shift the industry's current dietary focus from one on caffeine, and sugar to one on whole, fresh foods. FlexPro believes its meals are perfect for gamers who seek convenience, and acts as the perfect "gamer fuel" for those long play sessions. FlexPro is currently seeking like-minded professional gamers, streamers, and influencers as partners to work with in showing that optimal gaming performance rests on a healthy diet.



To try out FlexPro's delicious solution for solid nutrition for Professional Gamers and Streamers, visit flexpromeals.com and use code "Gamer20" for 20% off your first order. For information regarding sponsorship, please contact Faron McNeal at faron@flexpromeals.com.



