New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- The global Food Texture market was valued at USD 11,460.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 18,837.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The sensation of food texture plays a crucial role in influencing consumers' liking and preference of a food product. Food textures help in retaining the nutrients and also prevent microorganism's growth, which results in extended shelf life. Textures observe full applications in dairy products, ice creams, confectionaries, chocolates, jams, bakery items, sauces, dressings, soups, and beverages. Cellulose derivatives, starch, gelatin, and algae extracts are usually used as food textures. Gelatin is used to preserve whipped cream and mousses; confectionery, such as gummy bears and marshmallows; starches are added to liquids, usually while heating.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Food Texture market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Food Texture industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are CP Kelco, Tate and Lyle PLC, Ingredion Inc, DuPont, Kerry Group, Lonza Group Ltd, Naturex, Puratos Group, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Ajinomoto Co. Inc.



The Food Texture industry is segmented into:



On the basis of type, the food texture market has been segmented as follows:



Hydrocolloids

Emulsifiers

Specialty Starch

Others



On the basis of source, the food texturizing agents market has been segmented as follows:



Plant-based

Animal-based

Synthetic

Others (Microbes, sea weeds etc)



On the basis of functionality, the market has been segmented as follows:



Thickening

Gelling

Emulsifying

Stabilizing

Others



On the basis of application, the food texture market has been segmented as follows:



Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Poultry & meat

Ready to Cook & Eat

Sauces, soups & dressings

Other convenience food



Regional Outlook of Food Texture Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Food Texture market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



