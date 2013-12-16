Foodservice Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Meals that are prepared outside the homes and catered to students, or the working masses is known as food service. Food service industry offers its services to schools, colleges, cafeterias, restaurants among others. The four types of foodservice systems are conventional, centralized, ready prepared and assembly service. The most common system is conventional foodservice system. The ingredients are collected from various outlets required for preparing the food and is prepared onsite. Foodservice finds growing applications especially in schools, colleges, universities and restaurants. People studying in schools or colleges or in offices often have their daily meals in the cafeteria which follow the conventional system.



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Varieties of options available in the food menu and high degree of quality attracting the health conscious people are some of the key drivers. Public health service departments ensure the quality of the food comply with the prescribed standards. High cost incurred to maintain the hygiene and consistency in food quality coupled with requirement of large labor force and food safety are some of the restraints acting as barriers to the market. Foodservice industries are now making their way into supermarket operations looking forward to increase their customer base. Foodservice industries are introducing bar and restaurant concept in air hockey, pool and snooker clubs, in order to attract more customers through such entertainment ways.



North America has the largest number of food chains and restaurants owing to the rising demand for fast food. The majority of the high value transactions and mergers have bolstered the North American market. It is followed by Western Europe wherein France, Spain, U.K, Italy and Germany hold the key market share. Some of the top foodservice management companies are Compass Group North America, Aramark Corporation, Sodexo Inc., Centerplate, Guest Services, Inc among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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