Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Frozen Bakery Additives Market by Types (Color & Flavor, Preservative, Oxidizing Agent, Reducing Agent, Enzyme, Emulsifier, Others), Applications (Frozen Bread, Cake, Pastry, Pizza Crust, Others) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- The global frozen bakery additives market is growing at a very rapid pace. Additives such as preservatives, antioxidants, emulsifiers & stabilizers, colors, and flavor enhancers have attracted attention over the years.
This report provides a study on the global frozen bakery additives market. This research report categorizes the global market for frozen bakery additives based on types, applications, and geography. It estimates frozen bakery additives' demand for global as well as different regional markets. Market revenues have also been identified for all regional markets and segmented on the basis of product types and applications.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the frozen bakery additives market, which is witnessing steady growth because of its diverse product portfolio. Frozen bakery additives such as colors & flavors, emulsifiers, enzymes, oxidizing agents, reducing agents, and other additives have been identified in the report. Other additives comprise of the largest share of the frozen bakery additives market. In addition, emulsifiers also account for the second-largest share of the market due to its function of increasing shelf life and improving the structure of the products.
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This report describes the frozen bakery additives market across the globe. The regions covered include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, etc.), and Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, etc.). The growth strategies of the market players have been identified and analyzed. The manufacturers are keenly aware of the emerging Asian and Latin American markets as potential drivers of the frozen bakery additives business. The market is predicted to continue flourishing in both developed and developing regions. The growth is also attributed to the growing demand for healthy and nutritious frozen bakery products and increase in the demand for processed food. U.S. is one of the largest players in the frozen bakery additives business.
Frozen Bakery Additives Market Value, By Geography, 2011-2018 ($Million)
Frozen Bakery Additives Market
Source: Expert Interviews, Government Authorities, Related Associations/Institutes, Related Research Publication, Government Publication, Company Press Release, Company Annual Report, Company Website, Company Publication, and MarketsandMarkets Analysis
Europe is the largest market for frozen bakery additives followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The European market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing market followed by ROW.
Scope of the report
This report focuses on the frozen bakery additives market. This research categorizes the global frozen bakery additives market based on geography, types, and applications.
Based on geography:
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