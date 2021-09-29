Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Furniture Casters Market Insights, to 2026? with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Furniture Casters Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Colson Group Holdings, LLC (United States),TENTE International GmbH (Germany),Blickle RÃ¤der + Rollen GmbH u. Co. KG (Germany),TAKIGEN MFG CO., LTD (Japan),Payson Casters Inc. (United States),Hamilton Caster & Manufacturing Co. (United States),TELLURE RÃ"TA SPA (Italy),Samsong Caster Co., Ltd. (South Korea),CEBORA S.p.A. (Italy),ER Wagner (United States)



Definition:

A caster, also known as castor, is a wheeled device normally mounted to a larger object that allows relatively easy rolling movement of the object. Furniture casters are basically housings that contain a wheel & a mounting to install the caster to the furniture (chair, sofas, tables, and others). Furniture casters cover a wide range of styles & series. Furniture casters are also available with a wide range of mounting options such as threaded stem, grip ring stem, grip neck (wood) stem, and top plates. Casters have a wide range of practical applications including office chairs, and material handling equipment, amongst others. Growing disposable income among consumers is likely to increase the demand for the growth of the furniture caster market over the coming years.



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand from Wide Range of Applications

Increasing Disposable Income among People



Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in Casters

Growing Opportunities from Untapped Markets



The Global Furniture Casters Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (SwivelÂ Caster, RigidÂ Caster), Application (Chairs, Sofas, Tables, Others), End use Industry (Logistics and Transportation, Hospital, Automobile, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Wheel Material (Synthetic Rubber, Nylon, Urethane, Phenol, Steel, Elastomer, Others)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



