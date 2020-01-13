pune, Maharashatra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Electronic article surveillance is an important component of physical security systems. The vulnerability of organizational premises to the entry of unauthorised items has played an integral role in market growth. Moreover, several organizations prioritise physical security across their operational verticals. The need for monitoring entry and exit of individuals and items across high-security premises has played a vital role in driving market demand. Moreover, the presence of seamless physical security infrastructure across all major organizations has also aided market growth. The next decade is projected to witness large-scale deployment of electronic article surveillance systems across several organizations.



In this blog, Transparency Market Research (TMR) reveals some of the distinct trends operating in the global electronic article surveillance market.



Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=69666



High-Security Nodes across Airports



The presence of digital airports has played a vital role in driving sales across the global electronic article surveillance market. Monitoring of electronic devices at airport security checks is an indispensable function. Furthermore, the high risks associated with unauthorised entry of electronic items inside planes necessitates the presence of electronic article surveillance across airports. The availability of nimble and compact electronic article surveillance systems has helped airport authorities in optimizing space. Moreover, the need to accelerate security procedures at train stations and other public places has also led to increased adoption of surveillance systems.



Request TOC With Customized Report Here @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=69666



Retail Sector to Emerge as Key End-User



The presence of a performance-oriented retail industry has garnered the attention of the vendors in the global electronic article surveillance market. These vendors capitalise on the need for monitoring the exit of unpurchased items from retail stores. Henceforth, the global electronic article surveillance market is expected to reap lucrative gains from the worldwide retail industry. Several small- and large-sized shopping malls and arenas induct high-security equipment across their premises. This trend has also given an impetus to the growth of the global electronic article surveillance market.