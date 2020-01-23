Increasing Demand for Refurbished IT Equipment to Fuel Growth of Global ITAD Market

Pune, Maharashatra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- IT asset disposition or ITAD is a process for secure disposal of IT assets of a company. ITAD involves several processes such as data recycling, data recovery, destruction, and data sanitization. Companies are growingly demanding remarketing and resale of used equipment so as to benefit from best possible ROI. With such developments, the global market for ITAD is on course to achieve stellar valuation. The market is further projected to experience increasing demand for refurbished/used IT equipment and growing concerns about data security across the world.



Awareness about E-waste Disposal is Helping Market Growth



Data braches generally lead to huge losses in terms of money. When an IT asset is out for disposition, it is necessary of the organization to make sure that the data inside the asset is either destroyed or moved to another location. The growing trend of data migration to cloud servers is resulting in replacement of older and conventional IT infrastructure. Such developments are thus helping to drive the growth of the global ITAD market at a considerable pace. Moreover, regulatory bodies and governments across the globe are now issuing stricter guidelines about disposal of IT assets. This is with respect to the growing environmental concerns pertaining to e-waste. Naturally, this is helping to create awareness about the market and helping its overall growth. In addition to this, these rules and guidelines are enforcing companies to get in touch with ITAD vendors for safe and secure disposal of their IT assets as per regulatory standards.



In the next few years, the regional segment of Asia Pacific of the global ITAD market will show a highly promising growth rate. There are several factors that are influencing the development of the regional market. Some of the key factors are increasing number of IT companies and growing awareness about benenfits of deploying safe IT disposition techniques.



