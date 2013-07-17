Green Revolution's PACS Installed at Tim Hortons in Alberta, Canada

Ottsville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Green Revolution’s philosophy has always been the right unit, installed the right way, for the right reasons. Sustaining this concept, the manufacturers of the Power Application Correction System (PACS) have aligned with Tim Hortons, a restaurant chain with established environmental commitments of their own.



PACS is an affordable energy management system that uses well-known power-saving technology that has been in use for decades. The trusted technology behind PACS actively helps to increase the efficiency of your electrical system.



The installation of PACS at Tim Hortons of Taber marks the first commercial installation in Canada for the energy solutions company, which recently expanded its North American market earlier this year.



“We understand that restaurants are challenged to reduce costs through energy conservation while also making decisions to reduce environmental impact,” said Brad Cohen, CEO, Green Revolution. “Tim Hortons has a comprehensive environmental stewardship and are excited to help them achieve their business and conservation goals.”



In 2012, the largest portion of Tim Hortons greenhouse gas emissions was generated by their restaurants, which represented approximately 87% of total emissions. With PACS, Tim Hortons of Taber will reduce their electricity usage by a minimum of 8% guaranteed, increasing profitability and reducing their overall carbon footprint.



"Our aims are to set the stage for businesses by taking a balanced, realistic approach to ensure long-term prosperity and success," said Allan Lillemo, Exclusive Canadian Distributor, Green Revolution. "There is a growing demand for more energy efficient buildings in Canada and we are delighted to participate in the solution with a company like Tim Hortons."



Edward DuCoin, COO of Green Revolution added, “Our PACS system offers a great way for companies of all sizes to be green while enjoying a attractive return on investment time period.”



About Green Revolution

Since its establishment in June of 2007 by founder and CEO Bradley Cohen, Green Revolution has been committed to providing commercial, industrial, and residential clients throughout North America with a simple, sustainable way to reduce energy consumption. For more information on Green Revolution, PACS, and their other products please visit: http://greenrevolutionems.com.



About Tim Hortons

The Tim Hortons chain was founded in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario. The chain's focus on top quality, always fresh product, value, great service and community leadership has allowed it to grow into the largest quick service restaurant chain in Canada specializing in always fresh coffee, baked goods and homestyle lunches. For more information on Tim Hortons and their commitments to the environment, please visit: http://timhortons.com.



