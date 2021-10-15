Gym and Health Clubs Market Is Booming Worldwide : Equinox Holdings, Body Vision Fitness, Planet Fitness, Crunch Fitness

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2021 -- The global Gym and Health Clubs market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Gym and Health Clubs industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Gym and Health Clubs study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Gym and Health Clubs market include;

Planet Fitness Inc. (United States),Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (United States),UFC GYM (United States),Crunch Fitness (United States),The Bay Club Company (United States),Gold's Gym International Inc. (United States),Equinox Holdings Inc. (United States),24 Hour Fitness USA Inc. (United States),Body Vision Fitness Inc. (Canada),HQ Gym Health and Wellness Center (Ireland)



Definition:

The global Gym and Health Clubs market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to rising awareness of health and fitness across the globe. Due to widespread health awareness, people are becoming more health and fitness conscious and are focusing on adopting healthy diets and work out at gyms and health clubs. The growth in expenditure on healthy lifestyle and fitness activities, which is encouraging them to join fitness clubs. During the past month, the fitness industry suffered significant financial losses as thousands of gyms closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While this has left millions of people with nowhere to workout, it has also left owners and staff alike scrambling to stay afloat financially. In light of the recent pandemic, many people are staying home, working remotely, and social distancing. Following the indefinite closure of gyms, many people are turning to home workouts in an effort to preserve not only our strength but also sanity.



The Gym and Health Clubs Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Gyms, Health Club (Yoga Centers, Dance Centers, Athletic Clubs, Others)), Membership Type (Membership Fees, Total Admission Fees, Personal Training and Instruction Services), End User (Men, Women)



Market Trend:

- Gyming is Trending in the Young Populations

- Upsurging Demand due to Increasing Equipment and Facility Spaces in Fitness Clubs, such as Hot Yoga Studios, High Altitude Training Rooms, Metabolic Testing Equipment, Medical Exercise Areas



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Inclination towards Health Clubs across the Globe

- Growing Consumer Spendings on Health and Fitness Club



Market Opportunities:

- High Demand due to Increasing Spending on Marketing and Advertisement

- High Demand for the Personal Traning



The Gym and Health Clubs industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Gym and Health Clubs market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Gym and Health Clubs industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Gym and Health Clubs Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Gym and Health Clubs Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Gym and Health Clubs Market

The report highlights Gym and Health Clubs market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Gym and Health Clubs market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



