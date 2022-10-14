Health And Fitness Devices Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- The latest survey report on Global Health And Fitness Devices Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific etc. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, and industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in Health And Fitness Devices market. The study bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2021 and is forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and were profiled in the current version are Medtronic, Inc. (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherland), Adidas AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (United Kingdom), Nike, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Omron Healthcare (Japan), Fitbit (United States), Texas Instruments (United States), Etc.



Health and fitness devices are used majorly for monitoring the health of the wearer and keeping track of health records in remote storage for later analysis. These devices are majorly used for activity monitoring and tracking health states on a daily or periodic basis. The rising geriatric population as well as the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases has increased the use of the demand for these devices. The increasing use of artificial intelligence and big data analytics in health and fitness devices has projected to open new opportunities for global health and fitness devices market growth in the coming years.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Awareness Of Fitness And Healthy Lifestyles

- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



Market Trend

- Adoption of AI And 5G



Opportunities

- Growing Adoption Of Mobile Platforms

- Preference For Wireless Connectivity Supportable Devices



Challenges

- Accuracy and Standardization Of Wearable-Generated Data



by Type (Sports & Fitness Devices (Smart Watch, Smart Clothing, Fitness Bands, Headbands, Others), Remote Health Monitoring Devices (Glucometers, Pulse Oximeters, Others), Professional Healthcare Devices), Application (Monitoring, Diagnosis), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Men, Women, Kids), Grade Type (Consumer-Grade, Clinical-Grade)

Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, North African Countries, and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, NORDIC Countries, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



