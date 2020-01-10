Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Disrupting the healthcare and medicine landscape are kiosks which are witnessing a new era for the new age consumer. Gone are the days when dusty machines installed to measure blood pressure came to mind when one mentioned health kiosks. With the passing of the years, they evolved to become the advanced machines that offer a more exhilarating experience. And, thus, it comes as no surprise that it holds great potential for the healthcare industry.



In a recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), it is noted that the global health kiosk market is to see a staggering CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 18% from 2019 and 2027. This, as per the analysts, will translate to a stellar market worth of USD 2 billion by the end if the forecast period from a USD 474 million in 2018.



Drivers of Growth Delineated:



Some of the factors that are propelling growth in the global health kiosks market are need for prompt services and digitization of healthcare facilities, noted worldwide. The fact that they come with advanced programming and have the potential to smoothen and streamline interactions involving the customer is massively contributing to the growing popularity of the kiosks.



It is pertinent to note here that a lot of patients spend a considerable amount of time in the waiting rooms of clinics and hospitals, And, these kiosks can come in the picture and work as a perfect marketing tool for businesses in this period. This would also be a careful tapping into the rising skill level of using digital technology by the patients. Plus, as they are constantly looking to avoid wastage of time and online activities that fill in any voids or streamline processes.



As health kiosks are effective in terms of delivery of information, and bring efficiency to operations, adoption is all set to increase over the coming few years. Other reasons that will lead to this higher adoption include reduction in administration and staff costs, better patient experience, and improved processes with major creases smoothened.



It is also interesting to note that one of the most significant reasons for reduction in admin costs is that these kiosks allows for operation in a limited space. For instance, in terms of patient interactions, a minimal space of the kiosk achieves numerous tasks, thus reducing associated costs. The small size is thus another contributor of better adoption rates over the coming period.



The Competitive Landscape – A Peek:



The global health kiosk market is slightly fragmented with some of the notable players marking the respective territories with great zeal being Olea Kiosk Inc., Fabcon Inc., NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., ZIVELO, Kiosk Information Systems, Meridian Kiosks, Glory Ltd., JCM Global, and XIPHIAS Group.



The competition is intense. Recently, Higi has come up with its Health Kiosks which will be installed in the 410 stores of the Giant Eagle Supermarket. FDA has already cleared rthese stations. It is also pertinent to note that these have already conducted about 322 million biometric tests.



Regional Analysis – Unraveling the American Dominance:



Region-wise, it comes as no surprise that America along with Canada would hold dominance owing to a robust healthcare infrastructure and even better reimbursement framework. Besides, people are comfortable with use of technology and have less time to spare in waiting lines. About 36% of the market share will be held by the Americas. However, it is also pertinent to note here that Asia Pacific will see a slew of untapped opportunities emerging in the region, attracting more and more players. This will be the fastest growing market region over the forecast period.



