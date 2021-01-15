New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market



The healthcare industry has adopted digital solutions for not only transforming the patient experience but also ensuring easy accessibility of health information. Thus, the industry is focusing on digitization for easily transforming the experience of patient care. Moreover, several hospitals are acquiring patient management software for aiding physician in checking the patients' past health records along with examining the current status of the health. The global market of healthcare mobility solutions has been foreseen to garner revenue USD 185.91 Billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast years.



Healthcare mobility solutions are leading towards providing advanced patient outcomes, reducing hospital readmissions number. These solutions facilitate staffs and worker in accessing health information, while cutting down overall costs as well as managing several associated risks. These benefits are accelerating growth of the industry. Additionally, rising awareness among a considerable population regarding the healthcare management's potential benefits, high social media influence, and growing focus on patient-centered approach as well as personalized medicine are the vital factors promoting the development of the market. Healthcare mobility solutions ensure health workers in accessing critical patients' health information more quickly and efficiently. Rapid growth in mobile technologies is another crucial factor boosting market growth.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market and profiled in the report are:



Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), and Airstrip Technologies Inc. (U.S.), among others



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Products and Services Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Mobile Devices

Mobile Computers

RFID Scanners

Barcode Scanners

Others

Mobile Applications (Apps)

Enterprise Mobility Platforms



Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Enterprise Solutions

Patient Care Management

Patient Monitoring

Case Management

Medication Administration

Patient Id (PPID)/Patient Tracking

Specimen Collection and Tracking

Dietary and Nutrition

Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection

Other Patient Care Management Solutions

Operations Management

Patient Admissions/Discharge

Revenue Management/Billing

Claims Processing

Asset and Facilities Management

Materials Management

Others

Workforce Management

Scheduling

Time and Attendance Management

Other Operations Management Solutions

mHealth Applications (Patient-centric Applications)

Chronic Care Management

Exercise

Weight Loss

Women's Health

Sleep Monitoring

Medication Management

Other mHealth Applications



End Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Payers

Providers

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Patients



Regional Outlook



The North America region is growing faster in the market due to the fast adoption of several mobility solutions such as distinct wearable devices like watches, bands, etc. for monitoring daily health. Moreover, the proliferation of mHealth apps for increasing patient engagement and improving their health and care is another factor fueling the industry's growth in the region.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market and its competitive landscape.



