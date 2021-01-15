The global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market was valued at USD 31.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 152.64 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 21.8%.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market
The healthcare industry has adopted digital solutions for not only transforming the patient experience but also ensuring easy accessibility of health information. Thus, the industry is focusing on digitization for easily transforming the experience of patient care. Moreover, several hospitals are acquiring patient management software for aiding physician in checking the patients' past health records along with examining the current status of the health. The global market of healthcare mobility solutions has been foreseen to garner revenue USD 185.91 Billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast years.
Healthcare mobility solutions are leading towards providing advanced patient outcomes, reducing hospital readmissions number. These solutions facilitate staffs and worker in accessing health information, while cutting down overall costs as well as managing several associated risks. These benefits are accelerating growth of the industry. Additionally, rising awareness among a considerable population regarding the healthcare management's potential benefits, high social media influence, and growing focus on patient-centered approach as well as personalized medicine are the vital factors promoting the development of the market. Healthcare mobility solutions ensure health workers in accessing critical patients' health information more quickly and efficiently. Rapid growth in mobile technologies is another crucial factor boosting market growth.
Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2175
The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market and profiled in the report are:
Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), and Airstrip Technologies Inc. (U.S.), among others
The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.
The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.
Products and Services Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Mobile Devices
Mobile Computers
RFID Scanners
Barcode Scanners
Others
Mobile Applications (Apps)
Enterprise Mobility Platforms
Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Enterprise Solutions
Patient Care Management
Patient Monitoring
Case Management
Medication Administration
Patient Id (PPID)/Patient Tracking
Specimen Collection and Tracking
Dietary and Nutrition
Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection
Other Patient Care Management Solutions
Operations Management
Patient Admissions/Discharge
Revenue Management/Billing
Claims Processing
Asset and Facilities Management
Materials Management
Others
Workforce Management
Scheduling
Time and Attendance Management
Other Operations Management Solutions
mHealth Applications (Patient-centric Applications)
Chronic Care Management
Exercise
Weight Loss
Women's Health
Sleep Monitoring
Medication Management
Other mHealth Applications
End Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Payers
Providers
Hospitals
Laboratories
Others
Patients
Browse Complete Report "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market
Regional Outlook
The North America region is growing faster in the market due to the fast adoption of several mobility solutions such as distinct wearable devices like watches, bands, etc. for monitoring daily health. Moreover, the proliferation of mHealth apps for increasing patient engagement and improving their health and care is another factor fueling the industry's growth in the region.
TOC -
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued……….
The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market and its competitive landscape.
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2175
Browse Related Reports –
Life Science Analytics Market Future Growth with Technology and Outlook 2021
Corporate Wellness Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2021
Human Growth Hormone Market Share and Global Trends with Regional Analysis
Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com