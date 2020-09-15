High West Capital Partners Announces Temporary Shut Down on Operations to Assist the Hong Kong Regulatory Board with Investigation

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- In an unfortunate turn of events, High West Capital Partners along with Looks' Securities Limited are now subject to investigation by the Hong Kong Regulatory Board. Lately, there have been some alleged rumors which were being spread about High West Capital Partners and the company has been denying it across platforms. The company's legal representative Deacons has been handling the case, unfortunately the outcomes have not been positive so far. Rumors spread very fast and so did this rumor too on major social media platforms and business publications. This has raised a red flag at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). These rumors now put High West Capital Partners and Look's Securities Limited under Investigation by the Hong Kong SFC.



High West as obligated will also assist the Hong Kong SFC investigation. And this Press Release is to inform all their clients about the ongoing issues. High West Capital Partners have been given 7 days to prepare necessary documentation and collate records of all transactions from the past six years. At this stage, the company informs all their clients in china and rest of the world that they are temporarily shutting down operations until the issue is resolved or until further notice. Clients can also be assured that High West intends to cooperate with the authorities in their investigation that might take up to 2 months. The company also informs clients that their assets are safeguarded according to the law of Hong Kong. And in case, the investigation goes sideways, clients will be informed about further actions including claiming their rights in case the company files for bankruptcy.



High West Capital Partners is a Singapore based private investment firm specializing in structured finance and global distressed finance solutions.



