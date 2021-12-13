Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2021 -- Worldwide Home Energy Storage Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is the latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Home Energy Storage Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Huawei (China),Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Tesla (United States),LG Chem (South Korea),SMA Solar Technology (Germany),BYD (China),Siemens (Germany),Eaton (Ireland),Schneider Electric (France),ABB (Switzerland),



Definition:

Home energy storage devices are used to store electricity locally for later consumption during power outages. Regulatory support, declining cost of batteries, financial incentives, and increasing use of electric vehicles are some of the major factors propelling market growth. In addition, market players are focusing on technological advancement in-home energy storage systems. For instance, PurePoint Energy and Eguana Technologies enter into partnership bring smart energy storage systems to homeowners in Connecticut. It will store excess solar power generation for use after sunset. Moreover, increasing demand from the developing economies owing to the rise in demand for energy self-sufficiency, economic development, and the growing adoption of renewable energy sources. This, in turn, increases the demand for home energy storage.



The following fragment talks about the Home Energy Storage market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model, etc. A thorough analysis of Home Energy Storage Market Segmentation: by Power Rating (3â€"6 kW, 6â€"10 kW), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Technology (Leadâ€"Acid, Lithium-Ion), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Operation (Standalone, Solar)



Home Energy Storage Market Drivers:

- Decreasing Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries

- Government Incentives for Energy Storage

Home Energy Storage Market Trends:

- Increasing Application of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Solar Based Home Energy Storage System



Home Energy Storage Market Growth Opportunities:

- Growing Need for Energy Self-Sufficiency form Residential Sector

- Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Worldwide Home Energy Storage Market Overview:

The study provides a comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date along with insights on emerging & major players.



Worldwide Home Energy Storage Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity

Worldwide Home Energy Storage research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years.



Important years considered in the Worldwide Home Energy Storage study:

Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of the Worldwide Home Energy Storage Market; then below country analysis would be included:

- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

- the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



