Global Horse Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The Oriental Insurance Company (India), Axa XL (United States), NFU Mutual (United Kingdom), KBIS British Equestrian Insurance (United Kingdom), E&L Insurance (United States), Philip Baker Insurance (United States), Broadstone Equine Insurance (United States), The Insurance Emporium (United Kingdom), Harry Hall (United Kingdom), Petplan Equine (United Kingdom), Kay Cassell (United States) and BFL Canada (Canada).



Definition:

Horse insurance facilitates horse owners to mitigate financial costs against accidents, diseases, or any illness to horses. The horse has been a most adopted animal since ancient times for various purposes like horse riding, racing, gaming, etc. However, in recent years, the horse is gaining more popularity as a pet for hobby or business purposes. Illness or accidental injuries in the horses are common and sometimes it may be expensive for owners to treat horses. The horse insurance provides coverage against death, accidents, or diseases according to the age of the horse and different activities. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Adoption of Horses for Racing and Other Games and Increasing Number of Accidental Injuries and Disabilities in Horses.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Horse Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Horses for Racing and Other Games

- Increasing Number of Accidental Injuries and Disabilities in Horses



Market Trend



Restraints

- High Cost of Monthly or Annual Premium



Opportunities

Increasing Horse Adoption Rate for Hobby



Challenges

Surgical and Major Medical Coverage is Not Available on Older Horses May to Hamper the Growth



The Global Horse Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Major Medical, Surgical, Full Mortality, Limited Mortality, Loss of Use, Personal Liability), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors), End-user (Equestrian Centers, Farms, Horse Owners, Others), Coverage (Death Cover {Accidental, From Diseases}, Disability Cover)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Horse Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Horse Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Horse Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Horse Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Horse Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Horse Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Horse Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Horse Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Horse Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Horse Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



