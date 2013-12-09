New Food research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- HPP technology is used for food products that have high liquid content. The technology is utilized in the commercial market to process fruits, juices, etc. It is used extensively by food and beverage manufacturers located in the U.S. and Spain to extend the products' shelf life and improve food safety. The food & beverage processors create products that are minimally processed with a clean label. Clean label products are those products that are prepared from ingredients that consumers can recognize and understand. High Pressure Processing technology is also implemented by meat & seafood processors to meet the desired tenderness and extract the meat from crustaceans. The HPP market is divided into High Pressure Processing equipment market and HPP products market.
Both Bottom-up and Top-Down approaches have been used to derive the market value ($Million) of HPP equipment market. The market value is estimated with the use of company revenue of key players and primary research. The HPP products market is also derived using both Bottom-up and Top-Down approaches. The High Pressure Processing products market are projected in terms of value ($Million) as well as volume (KT).
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Companies such as Avure Technologies Inc. (U.S.) and Hiperbaric Espuna (Spain) are leaders in the HPP equipment market. Companies such as Hormel food corporation (U.S), Esteban Espuna SA (Spain), and several others commercialize their product range with this technology. The market value of HPP equipment has been segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, and geography. The HPP food products market is divided into segments such as types and geography. The report provides a complete description of key players, market trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints in the High Pressure Processing equipment and food products market.
HPP Equipment: Market Value, By Applications, 2011-2012 ($Million)
HPP Equipment Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The HPP equipment market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24%. The market was dominated by the fruit & vegetable application in 2012.The processors of fresh products utilize High Pressure Processing technology to retain the freshness and natural taste of products such as fruit & vegetable, juices, etc.
HPP Products: Market Value, By Region, 2011-2012 ($Million)
HPP Products Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
HPP products market was dominated by North America in 2012. The HPP products market value has increased from 2011 to 2012 and is projected to reach about $14 million by 2018. The U.S. is the largest consumer of High Pressure Processing products in North America. The market in Spain is highly developed due to the availability and awareness of HPP equipment.
Scope of the report
HPP equipment market segmentation
By Types
In terms of their orientation:
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