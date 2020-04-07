Hästens and Ferris Rafauli Are Collaborating on a Work of Art

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The Hästens Grand Vividus features 150+ years and 600 hours of handmade craftsmanship from Hästens while adding a new level of comfort and luxury. With Rafauli's distinctive touch and drawing on Hästens' heritage, the handmade Grand Vividus captures the qualities of the critically praised Vividus bed and represents a sprawling masterpiece of art and architecture.



The word' iconic' has become synonymous with Ferris Rafauli He has more than a decade of experience and his portfolio is a showcase of sophistication, substance, imagination and ingenious design. He is perhaps best known for his effortless fusion of dateless architecture and opulent interior designs. His clients have included Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor Drake.



About Brickell Mattress

Brickell Mattress is devoted to redefining the bed or mattress shopping experience by welcoming clients in a relaxed environment where the focus is ease and assurance. Each specialist has a minimum of five years experience in the industry and is highly trained in providing customers comprehensive information on the science of sleep and mattresses by some of the world's most acclaimed top mattresses brands including English luxury bed maker Vispring, Swedish manufacturer Hästens, and Carpe Diem Beds of Sweden. For additional information please call 305-326-4000, check out the website at www.brickellmattress.com or visit Brickell Mattress at 1030 SW 8th Street in the heart of Miami.