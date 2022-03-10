London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2022 -- A hyperscale data center is a type of data center that offers a wide range of highly scalable applications and storage services to businesses. Hyperscale data center offers up to 5,000 servers with an aggregated space of at least 10,000 sq.ft. Surging internet Traffic globally and rising concerns towards secure data storage are the key drivers for the growth of Hyper-scale Data Centers market. For instance, according to The International Energy Agency (IEA) global internet traffic expected to double by 2022 to 4.2 zettabytes per year (4.2 trillion gigabytes). Also, the number of mobile internet users is projected to increase from 3.8 billion in 2019 to 5 billion by 2025, and the number of Internet of Things (IoT) connections is expected to double from 12 billion in 2019 to 25 billion in the year 2025. Also, with the increasing smartphone penetration and surging technological infrastructure developments in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Hyper-scale Data Centers is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, government rules and regulations regarding cooling of data center and high installation and operating costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.



Major Key Company Profile Analysis Included in Hyper-scale Data Centers Market are listed below:



-Intel Corporation

-Broadcom Limited

-Quanta Computer Inc.

-Dell Inc.

-Lenovo

-NVIDIA Corporation

-Cisco Systems, Inc.

-Ericsson

-Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

-IBM Corporation and others



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Component:

-Solution

-Service



By Data Center Size:

-Large-sized Data Centers

-Small-sized and Medium-sized Data Centers



By End Use Industries:

-Enterprises

-Cloud Service Providers

-Colocation Providers



The Hyper-scale Data Centers market report also includes detailed information on the industry's leading companies, their product/business portfolios, market share, financial status, regional share, segment revenue, and SWOT analysis. A full explanation of the important applications and characteristics of the leading companies are covered in the market study.



The market study covers external and internal factors projected to have a positive or negative impact on the company. It also examines industry categories, providing decision-makers with a clear future picture of the industry. It is also an investor's guide based on its depiction of competition analysis of significant firms by kind, price, financial status, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the market.



Hyper-scale Data Centers Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



The report includes a detailed market segmentation, which will help you better understand the market. In addition, the report includes a detailed analysis of sectors and subsegments to give you a better understanding of the market dynamics at both a micro-and macro-level. The report also includes a Hyper-scale Data Centers search to help you understand how sector trends may impact your company.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The report investigates the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the revenue of Hyper-scale Data Centers market leaders and other stakeholders. The current short and long-term impact on the market has been covered in the research, which will aid decision makers in developing a framework for short and long-term enterprise plans by region. The impact varies by region and segment due to the fact that lockdown was implemented differently in different locations and countries.



Competitive Outlook



The competitive portion of this report describes the competition environment in terms of markets, applications, and locations. It states the best or most advantageous fit for vendors to execute future business expansion and growth over a foreseeable period by implementing consecutive merger and acquisition plans, geographic expansion strategies, research and development strategies, and new product introduction strategies. Understanding Hyper-scale Data Centers market competitive landscape and major dynamics allows players to devise strategies as per emerging patterns.



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

-Historical year – 2018, 2019

-Base year – 2020

-Forecast period – 2021 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Hyper-scale Data Centers Market in Market Study:

-Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

-Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

-Venture capitalists

-Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

-Third-party knowledge providers

-Investment bankers

-Investors



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Global Hyper-scale Data Centers Market Definition and Scope



Chapter 3. Global Hyper-scale Data Centers Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Global Hyper-scale Data Centers Market Industry Analysis



Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact



Chapter 6. Global Hyper-scale Data Centers Market, by Component



Chapter 7. Global Hyper-scale Data Centers Market, by Data Center Size



Chapter 8. Global Hyper-scale Data Centers Market, by End Use Industries



Chapter 9. Global Hyper-scale Data Centers Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence



Chapter 11. Research Process



