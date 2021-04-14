Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The latest industry intelligence report on the In-Memory Computing market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the In-Memory Computing market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics.



The global in-memory computing market size reached USD 11.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global in-memory computing market revenue is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period due to rising demand for faster processing and analytics on big data.



Factors such as increasing application of predictive analytics using in-memory computing by small and medium-sized enterprises and government entities in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Intel Corporation, MongoDB Inc., Giga Spaces Technologies Inc., Grid Gain Systems, and Teradata Corporation.



Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In-Memory Database

Data Stream Processing

In-Memory Data Grid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

GIS Processing

Predictive Analytics

Sales & Marketing

Sentiment Analysis

Supply Chain Management

Risk Management & Fraud Detection

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government

IT and telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Retail & E-commerce

Others



Moreover, the report centers on providing comprehensive analytical data on the regional segments, which includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and the Rest of the World. Other than this, development plans & policies, marketing terminologies, manufacturing protocols, current trends, dynamics of the market, and classification shave been explained in brief in this report. The team of researchers and analysts presents the readers accurate statistics and analytical data in the report in a simple manner by means of graphs, diagrams, pie charts, and other pictorial illustrations.



Important Points Mentioned in the In-Memory Computing Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. In-Memory Computing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. In-Memory Computing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…