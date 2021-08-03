Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- According to some reports, the impact of the pandemic has been to accelerate the expansion of eCommerce by around six years. Grocery is one area that has seen a huge surge thanks to the lockdowns that have required almost entire populations to begin ordering in. While this represents a big opportunity for enterprises within this industry it's also a significant challenge. That's especially so for parts of Asia Pacific where there is a heavy reliance on imports. Innovation in supply chain markets has been a crucial focus in order to help overcome the problems that have shown up as eCommerce has expanded at such a fast rate. As interest in eCommerce proliferated, so too did advances in technology designed to help support the growth of innovation in supply chain markets. As a result, today we have micro-fulfilment as the new supply chain in 2021. Micro-fulfilment essentially reduces the gap between product and consumer in order to speed up the process of fulfilment. It's a burgeoning trend with a great deal of potential.



When it comes to innovation in supply chain markets, DSJ Global has a finger on the pulse in the Asia Pacific region. The firm was established in 2008 and has become a leading specialist recruiter for the end-to-end supply chain process, working with companies of all sizes, from market disruptors to well established international brands. DSJ Global has also built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and, as a result, is able to engineer connections between talented people and organisations pursuing innovation in supply chain markets all over the world. The firm invests heavily in its own people, providing ongoing training for the team of talented consultants and ensuring that all are working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies in order to be able to deliver on goals and outcomes for clients. That could be helping to solve the key challenge of talent by drawing on Asia Pacific-specific resources, or on a more global level.



DSJ Global is perfectly positioned to support organisations with an international outlook as the firm is part of a 750+ global workforce as well as being the go to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group. This is combined with an in-depth knowledge of key details and trends when it comes to Asia Pacific recruitment across key fields such as procurement, supply chain, logistics and technical operations. The firm designs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that are bespoke to the needs of an individual organisation and provide opportunities for talented individuals to take that career-defining next step. The pandemic conditions of the past year have simply given the team an opportunity to demonstrate agility and commitment in ensuring that recruitment can continue to support innovation in supply chain markets. Today, there are many different roles available via DSJ Global including: Operational Excellence Lead and System Engineer [Optical/Optical Designer].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Innovation in Supply Chain Markets visit



https://www.dsjglobal.hk/jobs/asia.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global HK: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is redefining how hiring is handled in the logistics and supply chain space, streamlining and simplifying essential processes. The firm has extensive regional reach and is part of an international network via the Phaidon International group.