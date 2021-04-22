Innovative Service to Send Packages Abroad, FLYNCARRY Is a Quick and Cost-Effective Solution

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- To deliver an urgent package, one looks for quick, convenient and affordable service. To assist people in such needs, FLYNCARRY INC. lays the foundation of a new system under the title of FLYNCARRY.COM. It is a cost effective parcel delivery service that makes use of the existing luggage capacity of a traveler. In addition to helping people who need to send their packages, FLYNCARRY provides an opportunity for travelers to earn while fly. Moreover, by sharing luggage and removing specialized package delivery, FLYNCARRY reduces the Carbon Footprint.



The parcel delivery market, also known as CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) has been dominating the world of e-commerce and global shipping. With its availability all over the world, CEP has grown to become a $400B industry. FLYNCARRY, with its innovative strategy, is entering this highly functioning market. The company aims to become a tech giant by disrupting the CEP industry.



FLYNCARRY aims to accomplish this mission of becoming the next tech giant without any physical assets or a physical presence. FLYNCARRY is not a courier company. It works by connecting people - senders, who want to send their packages, and travelers, who will take these packages while flying to their destinations.



As a marketplace for travelers and senders, FLYNCARRY helps them both. Senders enjoy a cost-effective and quick solution, while the travelers earn some extra cash while traveling to their destination. This service provides a much better experience in terms of cost and time compared to conventional courier services.



With a vast network of travelers, the package senders can have peace of mind while opting for the FLYNCARRY experience. The founders of FLYNCARRY say: "The ethos of our company is simple, we are here to provide a platform to help one another across the globe." In this way, by connecting people all across, FLYNCARRY aims to create a helping community all the while eliminating hassles and cutting additional costs.



One of the customers of FLYNCARRY delighted by the service, says: "My parents don't have the most significant budget to spend on couriers, as they pay for my studies. My friend told them about FLYNCARRY. Imagine my delight when my package arrived from my parents just in time for my exams." FLYNCARRY is determined to provide people with an easy, accessible and low-cost service that they can use to deliver their packages anywhere in the world.



FLYNCARRY is a marketplace for the traveler and the sender. We make shipping your goods around the world far easier and more cost-effective than using a traditional courier service. How do we do this? We simply use the everyday traveler to carry your goods. Our innovation has resulted in a revolutionary service that challenges and simplifies the traditional courier service, whilst benefiting all parties.



