Insulated Concrete Form Market to Cross USD 1.6 Bn by 2025 : BASF SE, PFB Corpotaion, Standard ICF Corp., Sunbloc, Superform Products Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, Airlite, Amvic Inc

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Rising adoption of rigid and energy efficient construction materials have fostered the demand for insulated concrete form in residential, commercial and industrial applications, which in turn is a major factor driving the market growth. Integration of advanced thermal insulation materials and rising airtightness have helped in reducing energy consumption in both warm & cold environments. Increasing energy consumption and shifting preference towards progressive building solutions are further fueling the need for insulation solutions. Global insulated concrete form industry size is expected to register a significant growth rate during 2019-2025. High occurrence rates of natural disasters in polar and coastal regions have impelled the demand for disaster resistant infrastructure.



Request for a sample copy of this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/725



Moreover, growing demand for superior structural strength and increasing electricity bills are stimulating the industry outlook. Shifting focus towards reducing the global carbon footprint coupled with favorable government reforms which encourage the construction of passive houses as well as use of sustainable building materials are favoring insulated concrete form market outlook.



Emission regulations have also compelled manufacturers to invest in R&D activities to develop insulated concrete form with better features and capabilities. Rapid urbanization and escalating disposable income are positively influencing the industry outlook. As per material type, estimates claim that polystyrene foam segment held 60% of the total market share in the year 2018. This material type offers better resistance to termites, insects and water vapor as well as improved durability and lightweight structure.



Top Industry Players –



BASF SE,

Airlite (Fox Blocks),

Amvic Inc.,

Apex Block,

Bayer AG,

Beco Products Ltd.,

Buildblock Building Systems,

Conform Global,

Durisol, Future Foam Inc.,

FXI-Foamex Innovations,

ICF Tech,

Integraspec,

ISM Sismo,

Liteform Technologies,

Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd.,

Mickey Block,

Monolith,

Nudura Corporation,

PFB Corpotaion,

Plasti-Fab,

Polycrete,

Polysteel Warmer Wall,

Quad-Lock Building Systems Ltd.,

Rastra Holding L.L.C,

Standard ICF Corp.,

Sunbloc,

Superform Products Ltd.,

Tosoh Corporation,



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/725



Factors such as various benefits provided with polystyrene foam material in roof and wall applications as well as easy availability of such products are fueling the product adoption. The insulated concrete form industry from commercial application segment is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 6% through 2025. There is rising adoption of the product in commercial structures such as freestanding office space, retail, restaurants and theatres. The important material offers exceptional fire resistance and better thermal as well as acoustic insulation.



Considering the geographical landscape, the insulated concrete form industry in North America is poised to amass notable gains in the forthcoming years. Increasing awareness pertaining to structural and insulation advantages of ICF systems along with favorable federal reforms which promote the development of green infrastructure are swaying the business dynamics in the region.



Browse Report Summary @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/insulated-concrete-form-market



The major contenders in insulated concrete form industry are Superform Products Ltd., IntegraSpec, Fox Blocks, Quad-Lock Building Systems Ltd., BASF and Nudura Corp., among others. These key industry players are focusing on business centric activities such as collaborations, R&D investments, mergers & acquisitions as well as novel product launches in order to expand their regional presence and to acquire a competitive advantage in the overall market. In December 2013 for instance, Fox Blocks teamed up with Reward Wall System Inc., in order to expand its product profile as well as its market share in North America.



About Global Market Insights:



Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.