Insurance Telematics Market May See a Big Move : Masternaut, Trimble Navigation, Sierra Wireless

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Telematics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Telematics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Agero Inc (United States), Aplicom OY (Finland), Masternaut Limited (United Kingdom), Mix Telematics (South Africa), Octo Telematics (United Kingdom), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Telogis (United States), Trimble Navigation (United States).



Scope of the Report of Insurance Telematics

Insurance Telematics is refer as a mode of ensuring the majority of a business with future security, the demand of the market anticipated to rise in the coming years. Insurance telematics devices are mainly used by the company of automobile insurance to track the driving behaviour of the customer, and depending on the driving behaviour of a driver there can be change in the insurance premiums. The telematics market for insurance industry is growing in the next few years steadily, the reason behind this is the decreasing in the cost of connectivity solutions, like wireless and cellular modes and the use of predictive analysis which enables the users to produce the drive risk score from telematics data



Market Trends:

Increased Traction for Risk Assessment and Management



Opportunities:

Growing Impetus to IoT

Increased Demand of Insurance Telematics Across the Insurance and Automotive Sector



Market Drivers:

Consumer's Enthusiasm for In-Car Connectivity

Growth of Smartphone Penetration

Decreasing Cost of Connectivity Solutions

Increase in Regulatory Compliance and Regulations



Challenges:

Educating Consumers About Insurance Telematics

Security Issues Associated With Cloud and Mobile Technologies



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment model (Cloud, On-Premises), End User (SME, Large Enterprises)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Insurance Telematics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Insurance Telematics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Insurance Telematics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Insurance Telematics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Insurance Telematics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Insurance Telematics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



