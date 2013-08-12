Investor's Watch List - Tag Oil Ltd(OTCMKTS:TAOIF), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), BlueFire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), Paid, Inc.(OTCBB:PAYD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tag Oil Ltd(OTCMKTS:TAOIF), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), BlueFire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), Paid, Inc.(OTCBB:PAYD)



Tag Oil Ltd(OTCMKTS:TAOIF) ended lower -1.75% and complete the day at $3.92. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 34,278. After opening at $3.99, the stock hit as high as $4.08. However, it traded between $2.67 and $8.14 over the last twelve months.



Tag Oil Ltd., is engaged in petroleum exploration and production. The Company is an oil and gas producer with assets consisting of approximately 1.7 million acres of land onshore in the Taranaki and East Coast Basin’s of New Zealand and 43,989 (77,039 gross acres) offshore in the Taranaki Basin as of March 31, 2012.



Has TAOIF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC) closed yesterday at $0.0700, a +18.64% increase. Around 1.72 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 484,134 shares. The company is now valued at around $5.77 million.



Terra Tech Corp., formerly Private Secretary, Inc., through its subsidiary GrowOp Technology Ltd. (GrowOp Technology) specializes in controlled agricultural technologies. The company integrates breed hydroponic equipment with technology to create solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture. It works with horticulturists, engineers, and scientists, to develop and manufacture products for the urban agricultural industry



For How Long TRTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BlueFire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR) moved +2.64 percent higher at $0.760 and traded between $0.69 and $0.77 after opening the day at $0.75. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.36%, which stands at 48.92% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 38.09%.



Blue Fire Equipment Corp. designs and manufactures proprietary drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases various sizes of polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies



For How Long BLFR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Paid, Inc.(OTCBB:PAYD) shares rose, gaining +6.67 percent to close at $0.144. The stock is up around 105.71% this year and 125% for the last 12 months. Around 1.64 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 458,579 shares.



PAID, Inc. provides brand-related services to businesses and celebrity clients in the entertainment industry, as well as charitable organizations. The Company’s services include brand management, brand marketing, social media marketing, product design and merchandising, Website design, development and hosting services.



Why Should Investors Buy PAYD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/